Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Saia by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Saia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.22.

Saia stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.07 and its 200-day moving average is $480.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

