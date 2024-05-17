Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 49,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

