Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 109,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UDR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.