Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 157.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exponent by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $682,463. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

