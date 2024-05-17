Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 625,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

