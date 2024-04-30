Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $425,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

