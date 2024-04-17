Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

