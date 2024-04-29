Ewa LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ewa LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day moving average is $481.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

