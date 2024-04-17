Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 11,853 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

