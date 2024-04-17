Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

