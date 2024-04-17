Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,770 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS RDVI opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

