Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,928,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

