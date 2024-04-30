Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

