Capital Analysts LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.