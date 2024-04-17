Capital Analysts LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

