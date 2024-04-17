Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

MUFG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

