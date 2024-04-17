Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 2,663 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

