VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

