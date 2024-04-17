Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.