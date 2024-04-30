Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CW opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $227.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

