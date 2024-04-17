Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,017,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,022,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

