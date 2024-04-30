Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
