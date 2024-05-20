Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Tops $8.20 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $423.46 million and $8.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,304.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.74 or 0.00731178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00125224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00067759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00195699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00098201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,283,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,258,221,012 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

