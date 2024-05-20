Zcash Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Zcash has a total market cap of $398.98 million and approximately $51.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $24.44 or 0.00035258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

