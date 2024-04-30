StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.33. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
