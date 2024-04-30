StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.33. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

