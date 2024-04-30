Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 360,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Abacus Life has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

