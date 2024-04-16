Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Interfor has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.88.

Get Interfor alerts:

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.