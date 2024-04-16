Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Interfor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Interfor has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.88.
About Interfor
