Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,803. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

