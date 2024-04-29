Wells Fargo & Company Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $15.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,776. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

