Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $817.48. 214,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $886.73 and its 200-day moving average is $730.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

