Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.64. 1,803,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,853. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

