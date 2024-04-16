Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rises By 16.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

