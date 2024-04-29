Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Decreases By 18.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,401.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $679.94 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.32. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $570.25 and a 12 month high of $749.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile
