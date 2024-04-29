Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Decreases By 18.6%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,401.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $679.94 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.32. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $570.25 and a 12 month high of $749.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

