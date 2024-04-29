iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Ewa LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ewa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 194.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,650,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 716,646 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.