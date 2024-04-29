Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 769,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,321. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

