Choreo LLC Has $60.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,211 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

