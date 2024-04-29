UBS Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $541.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $618.00 to $541.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.50.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $7.39 on Monday, hitting $421.42. 665,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.85. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Saia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.