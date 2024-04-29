Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $125.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. 352,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $125.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

