Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $260.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,577. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.08.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

