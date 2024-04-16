TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 311,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,094 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 996,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

