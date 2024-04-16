IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IDW Media Price Performance

Shares of IDWM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702. IDW Media has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

