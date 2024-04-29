Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 4.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

