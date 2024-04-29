Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.55. 303,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

