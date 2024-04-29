Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.72. 2,937,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

