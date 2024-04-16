Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 1,446,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 1,259,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

