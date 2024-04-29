Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $735.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.10.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

