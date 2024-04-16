Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,545 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 163,868 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 325,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 1,990,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

