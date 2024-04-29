Insider Selling: Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEAGet Free Report) insider Scott Wyatt sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.31), for a total transaction of A$1,789,000.00 ($1,154,193.55).

Scott Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Wyatt 1,231,509 shares of Viva Energy Group stock.

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.