Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 43,675 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 2.0% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 1,069,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,606. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

