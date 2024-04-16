Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 4.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,332. The company has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

